Sold out: Socialite Vera Sidika finds love in Senegal, Otile Brown humiliated

Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika is head over heels with a Senegalese Man who she cannot stop talking about on her social media pages.

Vera Sidika introduced him on her Instagram page after her break up with Otile Brown and the Instagram In laws teased her to forget about Singer Otile Brown.



Vera has been hinting on the fact that she has moved on from her previous relationship and yesterday she shared screenshots of how she sent her Valentine day.

In what seems like a long distance relationship, Vera says that her lover sacrificed to stay up late so that the two can have a video call conversation.



The socialite also praises her love saying that he looks like a snack and the part she likes of him are his lips.

Vera also describes him as a camera shy man but at the same time praises him saying that he is the sexiest person she knows.



The businesswoman likes having her issues in the public domain and people fault her for being an attention seeker.

However her Instastory shows that she is passionately in love and apparently this is the only man she publicly sent wishes to on Valentine Day.

Vera Sidika also shared with her fans that the man is well endowed and his bedroom skills might be above the standard.





This was in response to a fan who DM’d her saying that they hope the relationship will not end up in her complaining about the man’s ‘mjulubeng’ size like it did with Otile Brown.