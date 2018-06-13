Sofapaka Boss Splashes 32Million on Daughter’s Wedding

Prominent Congolese football manager and the owner of Sofapaka Football Club Elly Kalekwa, splashed over Sh20 million on his daughter’s wedding that was held at Ngong Recourse over the weekend.

The glamorous wedding, was attended by powerful political leaders and celebrities to witness Rachael Kalekwa and Peter Guniah walk down the Aisle.

The flamboyant businessman tasked gospel stars Solomon Mkubwa, Christina Shusho, Lady B and Size 8 to entertain the over 1,000 people invited to grace the wedding.

Reports indicate that Kalekwa gifted his daughter a brand new Mercedes Benz E250 and a mansion worth Sh12 million.

Some of the invited guests who attended the exquisite wedding were; Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno, Rwanda and DRC ambassadors.