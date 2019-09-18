Socialite Zari dumps Diamond Platinumz fully, exits his house

It seems South Africa-based Ugandan socialite cum businesswoman Zari Hassan has finally managed to move to her new house few weeks after convincing her ‘King bae’ to register it in her name.

Zari has been staying in Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s house even after the two had parted ways.

The mother of five dumped Diamond in February 2018 but could not vacate his South Africa house regardless of endless pressure from the singer’s fans.

In fact, she was saying the house did not belong to Diamond, but it was her kids’-the one she had with the singer.

Zari recently revealed that her anonymous husband, ‘King bae’ had bought her a house and had registered it in her name, but she never revealed plans to shift to the new house. Maybe it was not complete.

“Yes, oh ghai Jesus is so good to me, ah, amen, we did it, now I have a new house, finally, I have been chasing this house like for two months and finally it is going to be registered in my name (sic),” she said in video shared on Instagram last month.

On Tuesday, the boss lady through Instagram stories shared videos and pictures of her new house with captions that indicated she had shifted to the new house.

“Thank you God, when you belong to home owners’ association,” she captioned some of the pictures.