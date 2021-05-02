Social media cannot be a tool of settling relationship scores with your lovers, ladies warned

Photo: Media personality Betty Kyalo whose marriage crumbled in less than six months seems to have grown past the bad phase, in last year she had a brief war on social media after accusing her ex-husband Dennis Okari for not chipping on medical bills of their daughter.

By Aoko Otieno via FB

Modern women need to understand social media cannot be a tool of settling relationship scores with your men

We were not there when you were moaning your lungs out and getting knocked up.

Karen Nyamu tried with Samidoh. All we did was laugh, throw shade, show fake sympathy, get content for our blogs, ooze armchair punditry but when all is said and done, Samidoh went back to his family and was on Churchill show few weeks ago declaring undying love for his wife.

Nyamu despite her Instagram rants remains a Single mother of two and thanks to her money, a brand new second hand.

Jemutai runs to Obare and it’s the same thing. We will rant, give our different takes but will it have helped her solve anything?

They are both Churchill Show comedians who have strong mentors in the industry she should have approached over the issue. So many Diplomatic avenues to explore or even legal redress if need be.

Snitching to bloggers and the online charade and razzmatazz only show us why you were left in the first place, huna akili wala adabu.

Besides, a page with almost a million followers is MONEY. All you have to do is monetize the same then do your skits, influence products and services and earn your coin. Start a YouTube channel, get it monetized and raize your kids with nada drama. I mean!!

I often opine that we are only better than our mothers and grandmothers at sucking Di@ks, applying makeup and grammar. Otherwise we are starved of sense, decency, values and everything they espoused that made them the impeccable women they are

Na bado mtaendelea kuwachwa if you don’t get back to your senses.