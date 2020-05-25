…so who is this notorious with leaking Jubilee nudes? Lets blame tanga tanga !

For you to leak a nude, you don’t need to be a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl. No. You only need a nude in your possession, a gadget, an internet connection, and a social media account. With your shallow head ducking in between your thighs, you just click send or upload.

For now, I am yet to see any prescription on the send button stipulating that unless you are sharing anything, nudes are exclusively for boys to share.

Yet, there’s nothing wrong with being a boy. There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with being a man. Same to be a girl or a woman.

These are stages in life and social construction of genders in a society based on roles. Some ladies are now ranting that only boys can leak nudes, not men. This is in reference to the streak of unfolding sexual exposes that is now rampant.

Warped thinking at its best!

Your father was once a boy. Your brother will pass through that stage. Your boyfriend or husband was a boy. Unless he dies at childbirth, any male kid must be a boy.

What should be in question here are personal characters and the influence that society has in transforming, reinforcing, and molding people into bullies.

The capacity to degenerate into a notorious nude’s ‘leaker’ cannot be attributed to being a boy or a man. Even a girl or a woman can leak nudes. But it’s not because they are girls or women, but because of their diabolical characters.

Most importantly, a nude is a nude, whether that of Brenda or that of Lonyangapuo.

But in as much as we must never apportion blames to victims of leaked nudes, sometimes personal precaution will save you the embarrassment.

You will send nudes ostensibly to express your love. It will then be leaked, you’ll be dragged through the sewer, those of sound mind will condemn, and we will do philosophical write-ups here.

And then next time, others will leak again and we will write again. The cycle will just continue. If it’s possible, don’t just send nudes. And if you have to, cut off your face. Let that man or woman wank themselves off at the sight of your genitals or posterior without seeing your face.

When it leaks, we will not know it is you.



By Nyainda Manaseh via Facebook