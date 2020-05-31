Why Betty Kyalo was SACKED from K24, her Somali man goes mteja, turns to Youtube, Instagram for survival

TV Slayqueen Betty Kyalo was declared redundant by K24 TV effectively end her journey at the UhuRuto owned Mediamax company. She has been a star anchor the past 2 years after decamping from KTN.

She was declared declared redundant in far-reaching staff rationalization/cost cutting measures as the company struggles to survive.

While announcing her exit to her fans, Betty did not reveal the circumstances under which she was leaving, only saying her reign had come to an end.



““I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately its going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night,” she said.

A source at Mediamax, confirmed the station is offloading the entire newsroom in a new deal that will see them partner with KTN for the news feed.

The changes effectively do away with the need for news anchors and reporters who will be sent home in a mass firing in the course of the coming week.

K24’s political anchor Anne Kiguta will, however, be spared from the firing as her show Punchline will be the only news-related show that will air on K24. Ms Kiguta is related to the owners of the company, she bore Jomo Gecaga a kid and therefore she is considered family by the Kenyattas. Her show punchline is more of a political propaganda miller with Prof Ngunyi playing producer behind the scenes.

The drastic reforms have caused distress among K24 reporters who will now battle unemployment during the Covid19 crisis.

Veteran editor Peter Opondo recently resigned from the station in protest to the changes that are said to have come from the board of the Kenyatta-family owned media company.

Betty seem to have resorted to plan B for survival, she just joined Youtube where she has been aggressive in generating content and channel should be monitized soon before June thus she will get her first cash transfer by end July. On Instagram she is already making a few thousands via endorsements. Her Somali boyfriend is said to be married and since COVID 19 he has not behaving thaaaat well.

The move to shut down K24 is linked to Jubilee war in which DP Ruto has been reduced to nothing. Ruto owns a significant minority shares and his aim was to use K24 to spin propaganda, a move that has backfired badly.