Slay-queen bashed on twitter for using too much make up

I am guessing (from one single persons point of view to another).That this mean holiday season is what lead one Aunty Ada to go to twitter and market her single sexy self looking for a date.



That is where i totally got the idea on how to get a husband during holidays. I have to say though that with Aunty Ada’s looks it is easy and safe to try your luck on twitter.



Mhhhhhh…..let us just say that twitter can be mean.



It seems some people do not just get it. This drop dead gorgeous woman is offering her self for a date. Instead they are just there giving her dates….

I have to say though, i do not think for a minute that Aunty Ada was serious. In her ‘how to get a husband quest”.

I imagine she looked at herself at the mirror and was like. ”damn girl, it would be a waste of clothes and make up if you didn’t scatter people’s mind on twitter.” That’s just me. Do not take my word for it.