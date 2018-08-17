Singer Otile Brown Dumps Socialite Vera Sidika after months of social media love

By Milton Were

After weeks and months of romance, the sad day for the controversial celebraties come couple just arrived, Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has taken to her social media pages regreting all that has happenned to her and said further that shes human after being Dumped by Kenyan artist Otile Brown.

“Turns out again that after all the love, all the hard work, all the time, Otile brown says he doesnt love me again. I ask him since when? He says Since the Mauritius tour. That is barely 2 weeks after helping him trend his new Song BABY LOVE. That is the world for me but I remain a strong Woman, focussed and always sure of my self. I cant even believe am typing this.” read vera’s statement on facebook.

The two have had a nice holiday in mauritious and even took released a song together confirming their love.

earlier on Vera took to her facebook page and condemed those who had wished her wrong things that they dont have a space in her life when whey released “BABY LOVE” song.

Vera complains of offering to be a video vixen in Otile Brown’s song despite not allowing other artistes who had big cash for it.

“Tabu watapata sana wenye wivu. Itawacosti sana”

“We just Knew haters had to rant. Now our love is reloaded. Check Our new hit song with otile brown on youtube. Trending number 1 right now. Share !Share !Share! The name of the song is BABY LOVE. Haters you are pissed!!”

Otile had earlier on promised Vera heaven through his statement

“My bestie and Will always be , I appreciate loyalty and real ones , I’ll fight your wars and defend you even if you’re on the wrong , have to be true and real to my self .. #TBT #mauritius🇲🇺”

Al’mradi unanipenda peke yetu tutaishi kwenye hii dunia .. #babylove

Haya basi ,kaa mkao wa kula Kama hivi , Kisha uniambie tukiwakishe..#Babylove .. Amini Nakupenda tarifa ndo huna”

Dimming someone’s light won’t make yours shine brighter.

If you’re hater be a real one .Don’t be two faced ..Anyway

We lity till God says otherwise