Singer Akothee roasts fan after being irked by sentiments about her new hit

Singer Akothee has lit up social media after going ham on a fan who posted his disapproval of her new song titled ‘Muje’.

The fan, registered on Facebook as Chacha Jackson, had posted how he gets appalled by Kenyan musicians singing with Nigerian accents.

Akothee’s latest release has a heavy Nigerian accent.

Kenyans online have given varied reactions to the new song, but it was Chacha’s comment that got Akothee irked.

\