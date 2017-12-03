Shots Fired As Sexually Starved Women Strike, Morning Glory Is Overated?

Dear Men, especially Onagi, you work hard from Monday to Friday, real hard. So does your wife, by the time you get home, the entire family including children are tired, you eat and retire to bed.

Come Friday, you start drinking alcohol at Noon, you head home at 3am finished and helpless, come Saturday, you sneak out of the house…a client just called who needs attention, you head out drinking till dawn. You come back home wasted.

On Sunday, wife wakes up, dresses kids and heads to church with the babies; in the meantime the last day you went to church was the day you were fasting and Praying for a job and a financial breakthrough. You are left home and as soon as she jets back you are off to watch Arsenal your favorit e team lose yet again over a bottle of beer….Omera, who is your biological mother ????This is what I’m trying to say…WHEN A MAN LIKE THIS ONE GETS HIS WIFE SORTED BY ANOTHER MAN, WHO DOES HE BLAME. Go and cry in the privacy of the gents somewhere.

Women’s sexual needs, desires and urges are stronger than men’s, they just dont display it out there. YOU MUST TAKE CARE OF YOUR WOMAN. It’s a big shame when a man starts screaming ni ngato nyamo ne dhako….koso nyocha idhi eh nyange….dhako ndiga….los dhako#senji