Shortlisting a wife from a pool of Nairobi women, what to look for

TV Personality Betty Kyalo, a single mother, says she is ready to settle and prefers divorced men;

A friend in the USA is looking for a good lady to wife. The qualities the guy needs are all written and outlined by our brother( I wish him well and really hope he is NOT from New Jersey) I get to the comment section to see the reactions . All the ladies are happy, yes even the ones who hold a gold medal of heartbreaking men.

Guys kindly check the comments how your exes are acting holy.

Though I pick a killer comment from Nyamwange Ombuna ,kindly have a read.

“This man wants a disciplined and intelligent woman. I don’t think he should struggle with that. He should get many offers and utilize elimination criteria.

First, get a lady who is focused. She must show what she has done with her life first before anything.

Two, avoid women who are flashy but have never spent a coin on their flashiness. Those are the ones who will eat every coin you send their way.

Three, he should consider settled women, most of which are single mothers. If he gets ones who has been responsible on herself and her kid, he will be set. I feel like telling him he needs a Kikuyu. For Kikuyu women you simply need to get one who loves you, then finance her and see her build an empire. The con is that they do not take infidelity kindly.

I am sure he will get a wife in this platform. He should conduct a thorough audit for all applicants…… Flashy girls whose flashness cannot be explained, drop. Party girls, drop. Twenty male friends, drop. Feminists, drop. Woman who likes drinks but hardly buys herself drop. Also, very pretty women, again drop, confrontational women drop!! I can say many but that is enough”



By Innocent Sokoro and Nyamwange Obuna.