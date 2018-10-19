Shocking, this lady’s experience with Jowie type of man is heartbreaking, lord have mercy!

I hope the below piece helps an innocent woman:

There is a friend I have known for decades. Let me say, it’s a family I have known for some time. The lady in question was always active on this timeline. Then all over a sudden, she went mute this is her ordeal.

She was first in a violent marriage. The hubby one day kicked her badly where she rolled down the staircases and lost her pregnancy. She went down into depression but again picked up. She is the kind of a tough hustling woman I have ever met. She is into distributing construction materials in Nairobi. You may find her so busy untidy, tomorrow you meet her so clean.

2016 while she was at grand regency hotel, Nairobi waiting to meet one of her clients, a gentleman was seated opposite her. He was also waiting for someone. They exchanged pleasantries, short talk and they exchanged numbers. They would then just talk casually in first months. But the communication progressed on deep and deeper. 2017 August, the man gave her a coffee date in town. He arrived well dressed, driving a car. He alleged to be working with UN agencies in Gigiri. He showed him gate pass and business cards were given out. She felt convinced that finally she got the bargain of her lifetime. In all subsequent meetings, he came in a different car. The lady could not read a sign. The gentleman invited the lady to visit him at his work place in Gigiri. More than once, the man would tell him to wait for him at a nearest restaurant. She never stepped in his office at the UN agency the man alleged. All this, the innocent lady would not read a sign. Towards the end of last year, the man moved into the house of this lady. All this time, he never incurred a single expense. She says, the was too sweet in all CORNERS with polished English. May 2018 a diplomat from a neighboring country wanted her to deliver some building materials to his site in a neighboring country. The gentleman escorted her to meet the diplomat in a known hotel in Nairobi. Of course the man knew how much they were going to pick since the negotiation was done few days ago and he was always in the picture. She received the payment in dollars (won’t mention the figure). They drove home in a cab. What she can only remember is that the gentleman offered to prepare juice for her and that was the last time she saw the love of her life. A neighbor knocked her door at dawn when only to find the house wide open and she passed out. She regained her consciousness after several hours of medication. She had lost a pregnancy of 5months – twins. The man had took off with cash, her phones and a few things he would carry in a small bag. From the hospital, she first committed suicide but she was rescued. After recovering, she went to the highway and threw herself so that a Lorry would smash her and die. The Lorry swayed and she was beaten up by public. She just wanted to die. The relatives were contacted. They came picked her and closed her house. She went into deep depression. It has taken her months under medical care and mental rehabilitation to wake up again. The DCI Kinoti summoned her at the Ambassador residence. She explained, they did their investigation and she was absolved. The Ambassador and DCI agreed to look for the culprit. The Ambassador even helped in settling last medical bills. The case in on. The man is on the run. Detectives dusted her house for finger prints. Soon, the man will be behind the bars. There he left, the lady doesn’t even know his friends, her relatives or his rural home. What she knows is his name and that he comes from Busia, Funyula Constituency. He left with the lady’s phone which had his photos they took together. The thing is, the con was too smart. I always say, HYENAS are very calculating and patient mammal on earth.