SHOCK: Music star Fena Gitu releases new song ‘siri’ THE LESBIAN ANTHEM, says same sex is a non issue

Music star Fena Gitu has released a new hit that has sparked intense debate on social media, it is said to be the official LESBIAN ANTHEM of 2020

In her latest song dubbed Siri, Fena captures women romantically holding hands and touching each other flirtatiously and somehow promoting lesbianism.

The song’s lyrics, usikiri siri and marafiki wataongea loosely translate to keeping it a secret as it would steer rumours from friends.



There have been speculations as to whether the musician is a lesbian going by how she dresses and the company she keeps.

However, she has never made it public on whom she is involved on the grounds that her sexuality is a personal matter.

“I’m just single and out here but I’m focusing on my work. As for my sexuality, it’s no one’s business. Even you when people are always on your case in blogs and stuff, it’s no one’s business what you’re doing in your home and I don’t wanna feed that, I’m here because I’m a musician first,” she said in an interview last year

She has been previously been linked to beautiful girls like Michelle Ntalami and Edith Kimani

Celebrated Tv presenter with DW Edith Kimani broke the silence of dating Kenyan artist Fena Gitu popularly known as Phenomenal.

In an instagram post , the two who were in Accra Ghana are seen in the video smiling and Edith finally confirming that she had gone to see the love of her life after work.

Here is the video:



I think we are now certified #couplegoals 😂🤪… we are ready to be on the #powercouples list too 💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/BRx5AV9fAP — Edith kimani (@Edith_kimani) April 8, 2019

What in the sexiness is all this drip – Edith Kimani thirsts at @Fena_menal bikini body https://t.co/U2zEKLQWb3 — Kiss 100 Kenya (@Kiss100kenya) April 7, 2019

Now now now. There's @WanjiraL, who commands a room and wraps it around her finger like it ain't a thing. I have always been starstruck and awkward around this woman, Lord help me, but now we are friends and I think I've made it in life 😁🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/f8pfFj5Ptb — Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) August 30, 2020