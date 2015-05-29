Njoki Chege’s ex-lover says she’s NOT SWEET, the UNDRESSING, Oh what a ‘ROMANTIC’ Piece!

NJOKI CHEGE:THE INFANTILE RAVINGS OF AN IMPLACABLE MASOCHIST

By Shem Beverton Mukalo

It is not in my DNA to hold grudges against a woman who once rebuffed my romantic overtures because she thought I was too plebeian for her liking.Yes!I once proposed to Njoki Chege and she said NO! So that we are clear,this is not an account of my doomed romantic peccadilloes but rather an objective,albeit trenchant,critique of her oeuvre of petulant articles masquerading as thoughtful reflections.

I have silently watched as the fire-breathing,self-declared ‘City Girl’ ,Njoki Chege, has waged a ruthless and relentless Intifada on Kenyan blokes with total impunity,the latest victim being the light-complexed journalist Oliver Mathenge whose posts she dubbed ”..a public display of idiocy…”.

She has waged total war on men like me with a viciousness and blood-thirstiness only paralleled by the merciless Islamic State,expending reams of newsprint on mainstream media and filling every space in the blogosphere to satisfy her insatiable,narcissistic proclivities.

Social media pals have long entreated me to fashion a fitting rejoinder to these incendiary outbursts but I have, at every turn, turned down their well-meaning requests partly out of a serious concern that trading barbs with her would be tantamount to consciously demeaning my scholarly credentials,and mainly because such an undertaking would be dismissed as the rantings of a spurned lover despite the fact that I long moved on,the same way Baba moved on after electoral shenanigans robbed him the presidency.

As a matter of fundamental operational principle,I don’t dignify crap from intellectual toddlers with a response but given the masochistic persistence of Njoki Chege I am afraid I am now forced to break from that ironclad almost sacrosanct tradition.

To be sure,a swath of her fans are now sharpening their knives and loading their magazines with the ghoulish intention of puncturing my heart,but I humbly ask them to hold their peace for the truth shall set us free.I have spent many wakeful nights leafing through a string of her articles trying to decipher the motivations of a venomously narcissistic lass who thinks that ventilating her thoughts on a mainstream platform gives her a divine entitlement to lash out at men.

Going through her self-obsessed musings is an excruciating affair that bombards her reader with a dominant theme;an incorrigible obsession with men and boys whom she has now turned into money-spinning punching bags.Her foibles masquerading as scholarly pieces are rendered devoid of any decorum and if is this is what Kenyans call elitism then God help us!

The statement that she’s an authority on social issues is so utterly devoid of truth that it transcends the limits of mendacity and passes into the realms of the ridiculous as Winston Churchil, the man who rallied the English into battle,would put it. Her readings appear to be a string of breathless cliches,laced with enough venom to wipe the entire global male population,let alone one pompous narcissist who seems to have constructed an entire career around a fragile ego.

Njoki Chege has written disparagingly on what she calls ”the narcissism of men”,but a closer look at her excruciating readings reveals a mournful truth;her writings are the grandest display of self-obsessed raving.My friend Dikembe Disembe would put it better:”they are the crassest rendition of narcissism.”

This is total arrogance from a lass who received money from blokes at Daystar University but upon securing a job with the Nation Media group turned her guns on them with all manner of expletives and invectives.

With her shenanigans and preoccupation with spitting venom on innocent men like Oliver Mathenge,Njoki Chege has now become a poster girl of what is wrong with Kenyan girls who,instead of reading books that might add value to their banal existence,are keen on trivial things such as regaling men with their “beauty” on social media platforms,ventilating on the qualities that their prospective boyfriends should…Balderdash!

Somebody should tell the City Girl that this obsession with trivia is really catching on and to call it nauseating is to be ludicrously charitable.It is an outrageous divestment of the dignity that some of us in the blogosphere have tried to uphold