Shame as Landlady and Married Tenant Get Stuck in a Kitale Lodging

A couple in Kitale town caused a stir when they got stuck while having sex in a hotel room.

The two locked themselves up in a room in Baraka Hotel but were soon heard shouting while begging for help.

According to reports, the man’s wife was in Kitale for business but hails from Lodwar

The fiery wife informed the police that she noted her landlady went missing every time her husband went to Kitale for business appointments.



The astounding coincidence became her caution light and she suspected there was a thing between the two. She confronted her husband who denied it.

The wife then opted to seek witch doctor services who set a trap which later transpired in a turn of events.

The management of the hotel contacted the police who hurriedly came to carry the ‘couple’ to the police station and the man’s wife then arrived moments later. The witch doctor was then prevailed upon to separate them.