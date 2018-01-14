”I Was Sexually Abused As A Young Girl At 4 Years”- Hon John Michuki’s Daughter Wanja Reveals

Former prominent Politician John Michuki’s daughter, Wanja Michuki admitted to being sexually abused as a young girl. The 40 something -year-old opened about this personal and dark episode of her life during the Safaricom’s Engage Talks in December 2017.

She said she was about four years when she was molested severally her their guard. She narrates the incident as being confusing for after the molestation, the molester told her that she was not to tell anyone about what was happening as it was ‘their secret’. He threatened that if she dared tell anyone, then she would be in trouble.

Luckily for her, her grandmother noticed a change in her behavior and confronted her about it. This is when she sold off the guard who was fired immediately. Talking to Business daily during an interview, the founder of Highlands Tea who lives in a gated home off Kiambu Road said that she has no intentions of having children of her own.

Asked if that descion had anything to do with her trauma as a kid, she had this to say:



‘It could be. Part of. I don’t know…I don’t know. I don’t know if that biological clock urge that to me is to friends and other women I know, it could be… Quite a number of women I know who have gone through abuse don’t have children and it could be. I wouldn’t rule that out. Look, I think I have handled that part of my life, it has come with lessons which have informed who I am now. All of it is a part of me and I am a part of it. I don’t have nightmares about it. I slayed that monster of shame.’

