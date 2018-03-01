Sex Vs Love; Four Key Facts You Ought To Know

By Osborn Yogo

Sex has always been misterpreted as a sign of love. People (majorly men) in relationships often consider denial of sex as a show of noncommittal. Ladies, for fear of losing men that they have deeply fallen for (for whatever reasons), opt to give into sexual intercourse as a proof of their love. However sinister the motives may be, people often blind their eyes to the negative effects of such engagements. The big question therefore is: Is sex love and is sexual intercourse a proof of love?

Facts:

1. A man can travel for several hours just to have sex with a female friend and yet not love her.

2. Sex makes men act as if they are in love.

The hours of travel sacrifice, gifts bought, hotel paid and other expenses may seem to be coming from true love. These are however sacrifices for sex … nothing more.

3. Sex is not an act of commitment.

Men and women often leave their legal partners (with whom they have sex legally in marriage) or regular sex partners for sex engagements elsewhere.

4. The satisfaction that comes from sex is only temporary. It dies in minutes.

5. Sex drives men to do what seems like the

impossible. Such acts make women easy prey (for sex).

6. Sex may be an act of love (and should alway be) but should never be confused for love in isolation.

7. People can abandon their gold mines and dig the grave for sex. Don’t be deceived.

Watch out for sex pests!