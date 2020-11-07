Senator Susan Kihika quits the Tanga Tanga babes club, weds businessman Sam Mburu

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has quit the tanga tanga babes club, she is no longer in the market, she on Saturday held a lavish traditional wedding with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Sam Mburu.

In photos shared online, the wedding was attended by Deputy President William Ruto who is a close friend of both Senator Kihika and her long term boyfriend (eater) businessman Sam Mburu. Ruto also witnessed the dowry negotiations.

Others present at the wedding were Senators allied to the DP including; Senator Kithure Kindiki, and MPs Oscar Sudi, Aisha Jumwa, Hon Rahab Mukami and DP Ruto’s special PA Faroek Kibet



Susan is the daughter of the late veteran politician Dickson Kihika Kimani, effectively a dynasty.

She was the Senate Majority Whip but was kicked out following Jubilee Party wrangles between the Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions.

She rose from a county assembly speaker to Senator and is set to run for governor seat come 2022 to challenge the incumbent Lee Kinyanjui

Born in 1974, Susan went to Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls’ High School in Nyeri before leaving for the US in 1993 to further her studies.

She holds a degree in Political Science and Government from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas as well as a jurist doctorate law degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

