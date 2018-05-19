Scophine Otieno: It takes more than love, beauty and sex to keep a marriage in today’s world. Enjoy The Royal Wedding !

By Scoophine Otieno

Away from Sakaja and his unmasked hypocrisy, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be an -in-law to our Banange neighbors- Uganda.

Forget Andile’s weight, his father will pay 100 heads of cattle to his in-laws over the weekend. Nothing peculiar, he is the President of one of Africa’s richest countries.

The bride is a 37 year old Rwakairu Bridget who has a Masters in Business Administration and a BSC in Environmental Engineering.

So you see slayers, these men will fuck you and give you money but will settle with someone who has a good head.

See, Huda was given a Range rover to ride for a few months and her teeth were fixed at a cost of one million but the flamboyant lawyer who was ‘spoiling’ her ended up marrying a mother of two teenagers.

The man saw wifely qualities in the mama…

My message to single women, let no one put pressure on you, build yourself. Gather knowledge and your wealth, the right man will come .

Forever is such a long time to settle for a mediocre as a wife or husband.

All women have vaginas, what else can you bring to the table. Without the title as Mrs. so and so, who else are you?

It takes more than love, beauty and sex to keep a marriage in today’s society,choice of partner can literally determine whether you end up being a nobody or a somebody in life.

But eh, the dude is lucky, his status not withstanding, I hear these queens of squirting(Kachabali) make impeccable wives. Kwanza this Bridget looks like she can soak the entire mattress, (oops, sorry, I am a knucklehead)

I wish them well.

I hope I have not bullied anyone, mimi na jela hapana…

