SHORT AND SWEET! Sauti Sol’s Bien Intends to Act Porn with Fiancee’ on Her Birthday

Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Amie, has sent his girlfriend Chiki Kuruka, a heart-warming message on her birthday.
In the post, Bien describes Chiki as a fearless, compassionate, intelligent and graceful woman.
“Happy Birthday to mine. My lover & my friend. No ordinary woman. No ordinary love. Fearless, compassionate, intelligent and graceful,” he shared.
The singer revealed that he continuously and tirelessly prays for their love.
“I prayed for this love. I give thanks for this love. I don’t deserve this love,” part of the post read.
The smitten Bien went ahead to hint that he is planning on keeping the relationship as he transitions to manhood.
“As I transition to manhood hope I learn to love you as well as you have loved me,” he said adding BIRTHDAY SEX ON ME
The two have dated for a number of years. Last year, rumours of their break up spread like bush fire. It was alleged that Bien needed more space from the dance instructor.
However, Chiki, a fitness instructor and a dance choreographer, took to social media to put the rumours to rest.
She shared a video explaining that just because they don’t attend events as much together, it is not a basis that all is not well in their relationship.
@bienaimesol just sent me this major TBT, this was about 3 years ago. Our lives were so different, we went through a junk food addiction phase due to 24hour nakumatt, pancake mix and new(ish) love 😂😂😂, that moment just after initial insecurities and before the ‘ok life must continue’ phase lol. Relationships are wonderful it’s so funny to look back at old moments, old feelings, old concerns and celebrate growth. Today I celebrate my number one homie, my absolute ride or die, my inspiration, my porn star 😂😂 we have come so far, here’s to many more! And maybe another dog 🤭🤭😜😜🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️
And just to solidify her remarks, Bien Aime posted a video of the two few days after, with the caption.
