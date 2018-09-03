SHORT AND SWEET! Sauti Sol’s Bien Intends to Act Porn with Fiancee’ on Her Birthday

Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Amie, has sent his girlfriend Chiki Kuruka, a heart-warming message on her birthday.

In the post, Bien describes Chiki as a fearless, compassionate, intelligent and graceful woman.

“Happy Birthday to mine. My lover & my friend. No ordinary woman. No ordinary love. Fearless, compassionate, intelligent and graceful,” he shared.

The singer revealed that he continuously and tirelessly prays for their love.

“I prayed for this love. I give thanks for this love. I don’t deserve this love,” part of the post read.

The smitten Bien went ahead to hint that he is planning on keeping the relationship as he transitions to manhood.

“As I transition to manhood hope I learn to love you as well as you have loved me,” he said adding BIRTHDAY SEX ON ME

The two have dated for a number of years. Last year, rumours of their break up spread like bush fire. It was alleged that Bien needed more space from the dance instructor.

However, Chiki, a fitness instructor and a dance choreographer, took to social media to put the rumours to rest.

She shared a video explaining that just because they don’t attend events as much together, it is not a basis that all is not well in their relationship.

And just to solidify her remarks, Bien Aime posted a video of the two few days after, with the caption.