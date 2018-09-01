Top Royal Media Services Radio Comedian Okebiro O’mose Is DEAD, Committed Suicide, Poverty Drove him Nuts

Royal Media Services (RMS) vernacular radio station Egesa FM presenter Josephat Mochere has died,Atandi popularly known by his stage/studio name Okebiro O’mose (Egesa FM comedian), is said to have comitted suicide following domestic wrangles at his Nairobi home on Saturday

Confirming his death, Egesa FM Head of Radio Nancy Kwamboka in a post on her social media pages said that the comedian had indeed passed on.

“I confirm that Josephat Mochere Atandi AKA Okebiro O’ Mose is DEAD. Until his death Okebiro was a Radio Comedian and Events MC. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” Read Nana’s post.

He seem to have had poverty challenges given the neighborhood he lived and how RMS has not even updated its online platform following the news that has raged online, may be the management is embarrased. How much does ROYAL MEDIA services pay some of her workers like comedians? yet they make so much for the company!!







