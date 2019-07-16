Romance! Artist Jegede writes love poem to socialite Vera Sidika

Kenyan secular artist has expressed his heart out to Kenya’s top socialite Vera Sidika.

Gegede says he has been salivating for the Veetox boss from time immemorial.

Vera has in the past dated bad man shivo popularly known as Otile brown which ended with complains from both partners.

This week, Vera broke the silence on her instastory revealing the new love of her life.

Here is the poem:

” Vera, I’ve always loved you from way back and words can’t explain my undying love for you. You are everything I ever needed and more. I’m not after money, I just want to share my love with you. I just want you to accept me the way I am. Niko na shamba kubwa sana ya miwa pale Busia; we can do a lot together.”

Vera has since joined the music industry with her latest hit being “mimi” after returning to factory settings of her skin.