RIP! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead

Somber mood has hit the music industry following the sudden death of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles .

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death sent shockwaves through the U.S. entertainment world, with celebrities posting memories of the musician on social media.

“This doesn’t make any sense!” the singer Rihanna wrote on Twitter. “My spirit is shaken by this!”

The performer and producer Pharrell Williams wrote on Twitter that Hussle was a “positive” force who “inspired millions.”

The musician Drake said he and Hussle had talked about recording a song later in the year. “You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance,” Drake wrote in a message on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that a shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. PDT in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

A police department dispatcher declined to confirm the identity of the victims and a spokesman did not respond to questions.