Ringtone weds Harmonize ex girlfriend Jackline Wolper

Controversial gospel artist Ringtone Apoko finally got a wife after giving netizens headaches this past month.

To the surprise of many, the self-proclaimed moral cop who is known to call out local gospel artists like Willy Paul and Bahati for their choice in women, chose the most unexpected wife.

The gospel artist dropped his most unexpected jam yet, proving that the whole ‘looking for a wife’ campaign was just a publicity stunt leading up to the song. In the song, the artist features and marries Tanzanian actress Jackline Wolper. The stunt has caught many by surprise considering the beauty’s past.

For starters, Jackline Wolper is Bongo musician Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend. Their break up was as a result of cheating allegations an rumors that flooded their relationship. There was nothing pretty about their very public and nasty break. According to Wolper, Harmonize cheated on her with his current Italian fiancee Sarah.

Harmonize got mad at some outrageous allegations and released a list of men Wolper has been with in the past.

To think this is the woman Ringtone has chosen to spend the rest of his life with is crazy.

Kenyans have noticed this and have thrown some shade online making the two trend under hashtag #RingtoneWedsWolper.

My honest opinion to Ringtone;

✅ If gospel is too hard for you, join Willy Paul utaacha kuimba "#NataftaBibi"

✅ Stop this nonsense and go record good music#RingtoneWedsWolper pic.twitter.com/tnemIGi4S9 — LEGIT DAILY ™ (@iamlegitdaily) June 25, 2019

@Tanzanian fashion stylist and actress Jacqueline Wolper, has made the decision to marry Ringtone. #RingtoneWedsWolper pic.twitter.com/AN3JkoeUaF — Hon. Enoch Cheruiyot. (@enochcheruiyot1) June 25, 2019