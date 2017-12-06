Revealed: Hon Francis Nyenze Battled With Cancer For 10 Years

By F Gori

Hon Francis Nyenze, the former Minority Leader in the National Assembly, who passed away today, battled cancer for ten years before succumbing to it. At 60, he was still quite young and could have lived for many more years, contributing greatly to nation building and being present for his family.

I am afraid many of us won’t even bother to know the cause of his death and even if we do, we shall soon forget and move on with our lives.

This brings me to a question I asked the other day: What are you doing at a personal level to prevent cancer? How can we collectively hold the government accountable for cancer research, prevention and treatment? How is the government performing in regulating foods that we consume?

A few years ago, a major breakfast cereals maker supplied the Kenya Red Cross Society with unimix contaminated with exceedingly high levels of aflatoxin. Nothing was done about it.

When it comes to cancer, we can’t afford to do nothing!