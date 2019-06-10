Rapper Khaligraph Jones welcomes baby girl

Welcoming their first baby, a bouncing baby girl named Amina Jones Ouko, rapper Khaligraph Jones and his girlfriend Georgina are the happiest celebrity pair in town.

The rapper who returns home this week from his USA tour has been receiving congratulatory messages from his fans all weekend since the news broke on Friday evening following the Thursday delivery that was treated with top secrecy.

In an in-depth interview that makes the magazine’s June cover for pulser magazine, the award-winning rapper expressed his deep emotions towards Amina and his girlfriend, the keeper of all his secrets.

“There is nothing I have wanted more in life than to have a baby, my baby, flesh and blood. I am happy and excited. I am in my zone now. I am a very happy person…” he told Pulser. “My girl (Georgina) whom I should soon pronounce my wife accepts me for whom I am. Whatever people say does not matter to me anymore. I am taking care of her the way I should. When you find someone you love, she gives you real discipline and gives life a different meaning,” he revealed.