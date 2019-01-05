Radio queen Sheila Mwanyigha opens up on 3 failed engagements,why single at 40

While some people get the question popped once in a lifetime, Sheila Mwanyigha has had 3 proposals.

But the proposals have not led her to the altar. In fact, one of her engagements that would have led up to a wedding was called off 6 months to the wedding.

“I am not yet married, I’ve been engaged several times. About 3 times,” she revealed on Milele FM.

The ‘Hii Ngoma’ singer opened up about the reason why she broke off her 3 engagements.

“The first, I didn’t think he was the right person for me. The 2nd time my dad died and I wasn’t ready to leave Kenya and relocate to Europe. It was 6 months before the wedding. The 3rd time I said no. You don’t marry a person you can live with, marry someone you can’t live without. I never want to settle. If you don’t love someone as much as they love you, you can’t marry that one person. You should marry someone you can’t live without,” she added.

Qualities Sheila desires in man

The former Tusker Project Fame host also revealed that there are 2 qualities she looks for in a man, a man who is God-fearing and loves his mother.

On her timeless beauty, Sheila disclosed that the reason she has managed to maintain her youthful looks is that she loves to laugh.

