Drama as Radio Africa Boss Caught Showering with Two Slay Queens (PHOTOS)

The Internet has lit up after a viral photo of Radio Africa Group Managing Director Martin Khafafa having the time of his life with two undressed ladies made rounds.

The gleeful chap was spotted taking a shower with two light skinned ladies who seemed to be enjoying every minute of their shower session.

By the looks of things, the three stopped whatever they were doing, posed and Martin went ahead to take an iconic photo.

Kenyans on Twitter were not willing to let it slide and decided to give their two cents on the very controversial matter.