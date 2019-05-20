Quit gospel industry, fans tell Willy Paul after a grinding video gone viral

Kenyans have blasted Gospel singer Willy Paul over his recent actions in a Nairobi club.

The gospel artist is seen in the video grinding on three different girls.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Willy Paul king of dancehall pic.twitter.com/hD6xJadoTl — oscar junior (@oscar_junior28) May 20, 2019



Willy paul has been on the receiving end in the past due to his controversial behaviors.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS :

At this rate, I'm super curious how the 40 year old Willy Paul Music will be like — O©[email protected] (@ZondaKay) May 17, 2019

Why people are so surprised about Willy Paul pic.twitter.com/hz5fTItYyS — Amos Kituyi (@KituyiAmos) May 20, 2019

Sasa we just let Willy Paul do what he does. He claims to be a gospel musician, meaning he is a role model to Christian's more so children,let him renounce his faith and go full throttle to the secular scene. — Oure Benedict Katibi (@oure_katibi) May 20, 2019

Willy Paul is those stones that we are told will sing for God if we refuse to sing for Him. — Chairman! (@Muniu_Muniu) May 20, 2019

Everyone please calm down. Willy Paul was just performing whilst demonstrating his hit single '… Mabinti walinichanganya..' 🎶 pic.twitter.com/e37iJwZqy3 — Dad Inside 🍀 (@ish_jackson) May 20, 2019

It's all fun and games until Willy Paul starts winning international awards and doing major collabos then we'll all be saying how our music is doing well. That guy knows how to stay afloat in as far as showbiz is concerned. — Nick™ (@Kiplimo_Nick) May 20, 2019