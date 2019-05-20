Kenya Today

Quit gospel industry, fans tell Willy Paul after a grinding video gone viral

Kenyans have blasted Gospel singer Willy Paul over his recent actions in a Nairobi club.
The gospel artist is seen in the video grinding on three different girls.
HERE IS THE VIDEO:


Willy paul has been on the receiving end in the past due to his controversial behaviors.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS :

