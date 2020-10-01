Pubs are now open. But were they ever closed? and yes, we marry for sex, period!

Pubs are now open. But were they ever closed?

It is only the front door which remained shut, but other operations went on

Pubs aren’t just about the sell and consumption of alcohol as one may think. There are many activities connected to drinking, that play an important role in the economy

The beer makers and distributors employ thousands of Kenyans, directly and indirectly. There are restaurants attached to bars whose operations depend on the inflow of drinkers in a bar

Ever thought of the taxi man who works till cock crow, moving drunkards from pub to pub?

There are ladies who trade their wares around bars to fend for their children. Although religionists will want you to see them as evil, in reality every other woman, including married ones are exchanging sex for upkeep for their children

That’s the only thing that would motivate a stranger to pay cows to your parents, and cater all your bills. Even when someone is paying dowry, he is doing the same thing as a man negotiating for horizontal favours in Koinange, buying sex

In a nutshell, people marry for sex, only that they won’t admit. Back to the pubs, women at home, will also be at ease, as it isn’t easy putting up with a man at home a whole weekend

Let him join other men in football and political debates in pub and come home late. A genuine African man should come home at midnight, staggering and smelling alcohol. The constitution is very clear on that

On matters economy, bars play a more important role than churches, whose only beneficiaries are the pastors. The taxman also takes home a handsome revenue from the brewing and consumption of alcohol

Let the pubs swing the doors open. Nonetheless, we hoof eaters aren’t affected by the directive to close or open bars. We aren’t under the jurisdiction of the presidential directives

Our chang’aa, aka Jug Daniels was never banned as one the COVID-19 containment measures. How can you ban something banned? We have been operational

Our number one enemy, isn’t even coronavirus but APs. They chase us while drinking our stuff because it is illicit, while the rich man’s drink remains licit

We must fight for equality. On the other hand, we thank the president for giving drunkards a whole hour to stagger home, as the curfew commences at 11 PM while the last beer is sold at 10 PM

Lastly, it is sweet freedom for Waluke. He has been eating semi cooked beans at Kamiti, as Khalwale conducts prayer rallies, in his Sirisia home, in his absence

Now Khalwale must flee as the owner of the kraal makes a return home. I am sure Waluke now values freedom. He will never sell air again to NCPB or to anyone. He has learnt his lesson

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!