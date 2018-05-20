Meghan Markle’s Natural Look, Zero Makeup On Her Wedding Day Exposed Nairobi Ladies’ Fake Beauty

By Scophine Otieno

Kenyan women who apply make-up before they brush their teeth are throwing shade at the new Duchess of Sussex because they’re used to being fake.

I am not even referring to Carole and her juvenile hairstyle, I underated her and her gang of fashion toddlers during that fashion watch nonsense. It is you online scavengers hating on her make-up or lack of it I’m talking to.

You can’t wrap your mind around how a woman chose to be vulnerable and natural on her big day?

The women hating on her are the same who apply lip gloss before answering calls and foundation before going to a shop downstairs.

Ever gone out with a woman and she keeps going to the “Ladies” with her handbag? It is to add another layer of blush and powder her nose after every ten minutes.

Why are so insecure about our looks? So much that it bothers us when someone chooses to give herself to her man in her most demure and natural sense.

See, if you focused more on your character and head, then make-up will be just a grooming measure to enhance your looks… That woman is a Princess because of who she is as a person.

Some of you without the makeups and weaves are nothing and that’s why they mean the whole world to you. You apply cakes and layers that without it you are a totally different person.

I support make-up, I do make-up (I keep mine simple) but there is nothing wrong in being you more often than not.

Build your self -confidence walls so high that you can walk in town with a moisturized face and lip gloss with head high and anyone who thinks you do not meet their beauty standards for being you can shove their opinion up their rectums.

“You were beautifully and wonderfully created in the image and likeness of God”

#NaturalIsBeautiful

#SimpleisAlwaystheway