President Kibaki’s Ugandan ‘son’ to visit Othaya soon

The Ugandan man who has striking resemblence to former President Mwai Kibaki is alleged to be packing his bags to visit Othaya. He was born in around 1959 when his mother was at Makerere University. The man is King Kabaka Mutebi of Buganda. He was born in 1959. That also happens to be the year Mwai Kibaki graduated from Makerere University, after living and studying in Kampala for several years.
Nobody is concluding anything but the correct answer is in the DNA.
Well; This is Kabaka Mutebi of Buganda. He was born in 1955. That also happens to be the year Mwai Kibaki graduated from Makerere University, after living and studying in Kampala for several years.
Comments
Anonymous says
it’s true he is kibaki’s son. No need of DNA the man is kibaki’s photocopy. Kibaki made the constitution 2010. achukue mtoto.
Anonymous says
photocopy ya mzee
Anonymous says
where was he all that time?but he is better than those wanajitokeza wakisikia amakufa.For this man may be mama Lucy factor was working hhhhh
Anonymous says
If Lucy was alive She would beat Kibaki and perhaps cut his balls as Nyeri women does.
Anonymous says
Tell Me says
no problem, Jomo was Kabalega’s son. You scratch me, I scratch you. exchange no robbery.
apamo alex says
sasa mini amekosa katika huo umri mpaka atafute babake SAA hii??
