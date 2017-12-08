(photos & Video) Senator Sakaja Performs Live With Glen Washington As They Breakfast Together

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

NAIROBI SENATOR Johnson Sakaja aka Super Senator today morning shocked many when he proved that he is indeed a jack of all trades and a master of many talents when he unleashed a superb reggae performance in the presence of visiting Jamaican reggae legend Glen Washington.

The Jamaican star made a courtesy call to Nairobi Senator Sakaja’s office today where they had breakfast together as they enjoyed Glen’s cool hits.

They breakfasted together then hang out listening to some Glen Washington hits like Stranger In The Night, Sweet Jamaica, Kindness For Weakness and If Loving You Is Wrong.

Senator Sakaja then pulled a surprise when he got out his guitar and strummed at it, during the jam session.

The widely accepted youthful Senator discombobulated Glen Washington when he played some of his hits including I can recall and Strangers in the night

The mheshimiwa showed the visiting star that there is more to him than just a youthful politician. He confirmed thar he is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist as well.

Senator Sakaja revealed that he developed an interest in rapping at teenage and wrote several songs but did not record or release the songs.

He however worked with a gospel music group called Mission Driven.

Watch the video of Sakaja, Glen and Nikkei Camera.