Photos: Trending DP Ruto’s dance moves in his statehouse quest

William Ruto via fb

We are supporting youth to exploit their talents, harness skills to earn a living, especially for young people engaged in sports and dance as a commercial activity.





They are our brand ambassadors; we take pride in their achievements and positioning the country as a force in global sport.





The youth should seize the opportunity of the creative economy, including arts, theatre and film, to express their ideas; promote local content and create jobs.





With the Focus Beyond Imagination (FBI) dance group that will represent Kenya at the World Hip Hop Championships in Arizona, USA and later met the Kenya Film Classification Board, Karen office, Nairobi County.

