PHOTOS: Here is The Standard Media Article On CS Matiangi Alleged Church Sex Scandal, See Newspaper Cutting

Well, many Kenyans are wondering why of all people did CS Matiangi respond street gossip, a kin to hitting a mosquito with a sledge hammer.
Here is the newspaper article that Interior Ministry spokesman (chief blogger haha) was reacting to, click to maximise
Comments
kyuma m m says
hata paka mzee hunywa maziwa,why roar budda boss?si ni enzi ya makafuli na uhunye na pia sponcer.be proud and smile,we need the fan anzay.
Kevin Buldoza says
Budda boss! NI hayo ukuweli usemwee!!
Anonymous says
He is busy doing what he knows best:the monkey business.