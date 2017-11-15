(Photos) Sonko Offers to Airlift Baby Kyla to India For eye Surgery, This is Why He Is Always Blessed

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

A case of baby Kyla aged 1 Year 4 Months who requires an urgent eye surgery in India was drawn governor Sonko’s attention by her mother Linda who is a resident of Kasarani Constituency.

Herecis Sonko’s touching story on he he met Kyla and her mum:

“I met Linda at Club 40 in Westlands where she is an employee.



While in the company of some MPs and other leaders, Linda came to me crying that I was the only one who could help her.

She shared with me her problems on how to raise funds to take her baby to India for eye surgery.

I was touched and volunteered to support her.

Today she paid me a visit at my office and I undertook to cater for baby kyla medical bills for the operation in India.

According to Dr. Fayaz A Khan, Chief Ophthalmologist at Lions Sightfirst Eye Hospital, Baby Kyla was born at full term through caesarean section.

According to the Doctor, on examination, both eyes were noted to be white and there was no demarcation line between the sclera and the anterior segment.

Baby Kyla is now set for cornea transplant in India courtesy of Sonko Rescue Team.

I appeal to all well wishers to support Baby Kyla through”

Paybill Number 771270

Account Name Baby Kyla