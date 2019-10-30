Photos: Romance and vacation for Erick Omondi, Jaque Maribe and Son

Former TV girl Jacque Maribe is vacationing with her baby daddy and comedian Eric Omondi.

The two are in the company of their son, Zahari and legendary lingala musician Awilo Longomba.





According to a post by Travel and Tours Company Bonfire Adventures, the family is staying at the Emayian Luxury Tented Camp.

In pictures shared by the president of comey in Africa, he, Maribe and Zahari took a game drive, and enjoyed a bubble bath.





After years of keeping the identity of her baby daddy hidden, Maribe made the revelation on Instagram a few days ago.