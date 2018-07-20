Photos of Malia Obama and Her Royal Boyfriend Partying in France Will Melt your Heart

As former American president Barack Obama toured Kenya, his daughter Malia was having a good time with her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson in Paris.

The former first daughter, 19, was first seen on Sunday afternoon strolling the streets with the lover in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

According to DailyMail.com, Malia opted to wear her typical uniform of a mini-dress with combat boots for her leisurely day in the city of lights and then headed back to her hotel to change before she and bae went to see Bey.

Malia and Rory were joined by friends, her mother Michelle Obama and sister Sasha for the big concert, which took place at the Stade de Paris after the World Cup had ended on Sunday.

That final went France’s way, and after some celebration in the stadium, Beyoncé and Jay Z came out to perform while the Obama girls danced by the stage with friends including Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.