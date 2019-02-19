PHOTOS: How fast? K24 Anchor Betty Kyallo moved on after Dennis Okari’s wedding

K24 presenter Betty Kyallo, is currently on a baecation with a mysterious man at the Enashipai Resort & Spa in Naivasha.



They booked their holiday though leading local tours and travels company Bountiful Safaris.

The excited screen siren has been sharing photos from their baecation with her Kenyan man. The cost per night for a single room for two adults at the resort is Sh24,561 inclusive of breakfast. The new ‘couple’ in town have been there since Sunday and it means they will pay more if they stay longer.

Betty’s fans are now begging her to show of her man’s face and below are some of their hilarious comments about her mysterious man.



Sonie_mbugua: @bountifulsafaris msikue wachoyo ivo tuekeeni picha full tukule kwa macho





Fenic_weezy: So uko honeymoon yako solo na okari pia ako honeymoon

Bayissa_bisrat: 2019 we are hiding babes

Zippiekuhora: Betty aki vile tunakulove ata Hatuezi zoom boychild

Tito Diego: Hii mkono inakaa mzee aje kwani ni sponso

Careenpurity: Kwani ni Baba ya mtu anafichwa? Anyways Baba Yangu hajapotea let me keep calm

Bountifulsafaris: @Bettykyallo tuwawekee picha zenyewe ama tucheze chini?? ……ama tuwaonyeshe Rangi tu

Betty’s baecation comes barely a week after her ex-husband walked down the aisle. Talking about his relationship, Betty said she was happy for him.



She said: no pain whatsover, happy for him. wish him the best and to everyone else who’s gone or going through the same thing, you’re human, life happens, move on and find your happiness. i’m happier.

Oh Betty honey, We hope its for real and not a stunt