PHOTOS- Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo ‘Making out’ with Slay Queen?

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo was caught having the time of his life in the company of Bongo star Harmonize and a rangi ya thao slay queen

The former governor sat still and smiled for the camera as his beautiful female companion clutched onto his thigh tightly.



The two seemed to be enjoying every bit of their fun-filled night out and the politician could not help but grin throughout their little hangout.

Kabogo’s gorgeous companion rocked a short, plaid, black and white dress paired with a blue coat and what stood out was her yellow, thick thighs.

