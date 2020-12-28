Photos: Facebook Detectives unveil Sponsor of Betty Kyallo’s latest vacation

After weeks of speculation on who might be funding Betty Kyallo’s latest vacation to different places including naivasha coast and tours to other parts of the nation.

For the past few hours pictures that could only be identified by King people have been trending on social media. The media personality was taking a photo somewhere in Limuru in the middle of a road but the pictures spoke thousand words.

It’s either the former k24 news anchor is in a mission to get a light skin second born all an Arabic origin.

Last week after weeks and months of showing hinting who she is dating; one of Edgar Obare’s followers managed to unmask the face of the man keeping Betty Kyallo’s bed warm.

Unlike the guys who like to show off, Betty’s boyfriend identified as Teme Carlose seems like a chilled out guy; which means he is the opposite of Betty.

From his photos we also understand that he has a daughter who not only looks like him; but has also confirmed his genes are what every woman would want for their future kids.

Just like Betty Kyallo, Teme also runs a Saloon business as he owns a popular high end Barber shop. Anyway below are a few photos of the handsome man giving Betty Kyallo sleepless nights.

Documenting the getaway on her Instagram, Betty, who has done everything to hide her man’s identity seems to be having the time of her life.

The Flair By Betty CEO posted a half-cut picture holding hands with him captioning it, “Bonnie and Clyde. Vacation loaded. Thank you baby! #Diani.”

The elated Betty went on to praise ‘Bonnie’ for being a patient boyfriend and taking amazing pictures of her.

“Like a little girl, I’m so happy. I thank God for you. Good boyfriends are patient to take nice pictures,” she wrote.

The anchor’s boyfriend celebrated his birthday a few days ago which she posted about on her Instagram with the caption, “My baby you’re the illest! Happy Birthday to you. Sema unachotaka.”

A few months later, there has been no sign of the ‘Somali guy’ in Betty’s timelines and she has now confirmed they are no longer together.

In a recent interview with comedian Jalang’o, Betty revealed what transpired that led to their break-up of the hot minute love affair.

‘It didn’t work out’

“It didn’t work out. The thing is, things don’t work out sometimes with people and it’s okay, its fine. I don’t know why we have so much stigma about relationships and how you should act and you should last forever. Sometimes things work out, sometimes things hit a rock and it’s okay, mnaachana kwa uzuri,” she revealed.

The mother of one also noted that after parting ways with the ‘Somali guy’, she made a decision to stay single at least for a year before getting into any relationship.

“I’m single right now and I love it. I used to be that girl mwenye natoka hii naingia ingine yaani zina interchange. So, right now I’ve actually decided you know what? B kwanza jipende. So, I have decided I want to give myself at least one year before I enter into something because I think I’m ready to settle down,” she offered.

In the numerous posts which Betty has since deleted, the two seemed to enjoy life including taking luxurious gate-aways.