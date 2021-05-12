Drama: Hon. Cate Waruguru beats her boyfriend’s ex-lover in Bamburi, police investigating

By Dennis Itumbi via FB
Laikipia Woman Rep Hon Cate Waruguru in alleged unnecessary domestic drama in Bamburi.
She apparently accompanied a boyfriend to his ex-wife home dressed in a buibui.
Four other people were also present.
They then started beating up the ex-wife, zipporah Njoki, who screamt for help, until neighbours came to the rescue.
Bamburi Police currently investigating…..
Njoki has filed a Statement.
Well….
How the buibui clad Laikipia Woman Rep Hon Cate Waruguru allegedly arrived at Njoki’s residence pale Utange, Coast
She reportedly wants the ex-wife of her current boyfriend to vacate the house.
According to a relative, she even wrote to Kenya Power to disconnect power at the home saying, ” …my husband and I no longer live there and the power to the home is unnecessary”
