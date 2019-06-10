Photos and Video: Artist Otile Brown performs half naked in Mombasa

Badman Shivo aka Otile Brown shocked his fans when he showed up to stage showing off his God-given goods.

Showing off the sold out show held at Manyatta Resort Diani on Saturday 8th June alongside fellow musician Jovial, the Kenyan Bongo flava sensation posted a video of the lit night.





Hawk-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice what his attire for the evening was. He was adorned in a colorful shirt and a short, short enough to be a pair of underwear. This rubbed most of his followers the wrong way as they didn’t understand the reason for such ‘skimpy’ dressing, especially from a man.

They didn’t care that Diani, which is on the Kenyan coast is as hot as any coastal city hence being fully clothed isn’t anyone’s first choice there.





Some fans only focused on the fact that his ex Vera Sidika is also in Mombasa, hence many of them implied that the two are still following each other if not together.

Here are the videos: