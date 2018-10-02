There is talk online that the photo below is that of K24 TV news anchor Betty kyalo long before MONEY or is it glamour happened?
In this photo the lady is showing her other skills, gymnastics!
Well, the transformation is real, when you meet a Sultan and things seem to be moving perfectly career wise..
Photo: Is This TV News Anchor Betty Kyallo Long Before MONEY Happened? Oh My What Throwback !
There is talk online that the photo below is that of K24 TV news anchor Betty kyalo long before MONEY or is it glamour happened?
Comments
am a man says
huo ni wivu tu ndugu!