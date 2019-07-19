“Our SONKO is happily married, take RINGTON for free” Kenyans tell ZARI

By Kenya Today Team

Days after Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan declared her undying love for Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, a section of Kenyans on social media have responded to her and told her to leave their gover alone and look for people of her calibre.

Reports from South Africa said Zari confessed on an interview with Jacaranda FM that she has been crushing on the Nairobi county chief for a long time and that Sonko is the type of man she has been dying to share her life with.

After realizing Sonko was not responsive to her ridiculous love confessions, she pretendedly bashed Sonko and a section of Kenyan media that carried the story in order to attract his attention.

As a result, Kenyans took to the streets of Facebook and Twitter to ddo what they do well, cut her into sizes.

They told Zari to stop harassing their innocent governor who is busy serving the great people of Nairobi and look for boys of her class like RINGTON Apoko.

Others accused her of being a gold digger hunting for Sonko’s money.

They told Zari their governor is a happily married family man with no time for desperate socialites.