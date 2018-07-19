Otile Sidika Ditches Music for Pimping, Shares Video Fondling Verah’s Plastic Boobs

Otile Brown seems to have absconded his music for a life of globe trotting and celebrating his love with Vera Sidika.

A few days after leaving Mauritius where they had gone for a romantic getaway, the couple jetted to Kisumu and they are now in Mombasa.

The couple is living quite lavishly in their penthouse in Mombasa and they gave fans a peek into what they are up to through a video posted on social media.

In the video, a seemingly drunk Vera is heard saying that “Guys so this guy actually brought me to the Jacuzzi in my makeup!” as she giggles.

Otile seemed somewhat sober as he went on to post an inspiring message next to the raunchy video.

“Let nobody instill fear in you, do what makes you happy, stop caring about people who don’t even care about you. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody,” He wrote.