Oprah Running For USA President Puts Jubilee Apologists Julie Gichuru, Caroline Mutoko On Spot Over Lost Opportunity (Sic)

By S N
Many people are excited at the prospect Oprah running for the presidency in 2020, the better to take out Donald Trump who everyone seems to hate and despise.
Oprah is another celebrity who has made fortune in media and can easily be packaged like a commodity and sold to the masses. She has the mass motherly appeal and can break the glass ceiling that eluded the most qualified woman in the history of politics.
I’m not a fan of celebrities. I’m old enough to remember a time when politicians cared about legisilation that could improve the lives of ordinary folk. Besides fulfilling their selfish desires and self-actualization, politicians actually passed some legisilation that changed the lives of people.
Even a disgraced politician like Richard Nixon, actually did something worthwhile that the Watergate Scandal erased but still, he was a better politician than all modern day politician combined.
The upshot of politicians becoming cheap, venal and lazy legisilators is that the world over, you have charlatans and childish individuals with delusions of grandeur rising to the top. Real scum.
I can’t get angry. In Kenya, America, Austria, Philipines, South Africa and othet countries, riff-raffs of dubious academic credentials run the show.
In the future, there will be more George Weahs, more Trumps, more Sonkos, more Professor Js, more Babu Owinos, more Jaguars. Don’t act surprised.
The old decent politician like Orengo, Anyona, Wangari Maathai, is extinct.
Comments
Daniel Situma says
USA is a free country, and Oprah
can be given the chance to run for presidency if she’s wants, and if given that chance she can explain the reasons why She Should be voted For president. But Being president isn’t like hosting a talk show or running a media brand, But It’s finding a candidates who is serious and charismatic, a candidate who would be able to win and do the job. Oprah lacks this.