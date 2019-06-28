“Governor SONKO promise of Sh20m motivated us”- Harambee stars Captain Olunga says

By Joseph Mathenge

Kenya’s assistant captain Engineer Michael Olunga has said that their win against Tanzania yesterday was inspired by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s promise of Ksh20million.

According to Olunga who also pulled a brace against Taifa Stars, the boys felt motivated by the cash and were eying the prize.

Speaking while receiving his man of the match award, he said the boys will put up the same spirit against Senegal and fight with to the end. He said if they humbled Ghana, they can do it against Senegal.

The brace propelled the Japan-based hitman to the top of Kenya’s all-time top scorers list in the competition with two goals.

Michael Olunga announced himself to the Africa Cup of Nations in spectacular fashion on Thursday night with two quality strikes that powered Kenya to a 3-2 victory over Tanzania in a Group “C” match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

All other Kenyan scorers at this stage have just one goal – Jonathan Niva, Daniel Arudhi, Peter Ouma (1972), Micky Weche (1992), Emmanuel Ake, Dennis Oliech and Johna Baraza (2004).

Olunga guided an overhead kick low into the net to open Kenya’s account on the day and then grabbed the winner in fine fashion, charging into Tanzania’s danger area before unleashing a ground hugging shot that beat the despairing Tanzanian goalkeeper Aishi Manula all the way. Johanna Omollo accounted for the other goal by Kenya.

“First I want to thank God for the victory. We knew it was a do-or-die match for us. It was very important that we win and we prepared for this,” Olunga said.

“I want to thank the leadership of Nairobi led by his Excellency Governor Mike Sonko for the motivation and continued support that propelled us to victory” He added.