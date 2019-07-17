ODM launches “handshake” skiza tune to promote national unity

Raila Odinga led ODM party has taken the unity gospel closer to Kenyans with the latest handshake skiza tune.

The party says that the skiza tune is one of the models the party has put in place in uniting Kenyans, urging them to subscribe.

“Good evening, kindly subscribe Handshake as your skiza tune. Unity is paramount #MbelePamoja,” tweeted ODM on Tuesday .

To subscribe to the handshake as your skiza tune, one is required to dial *811*197#.

On March 9, 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila shook hands at the steps of Harambee House putting an end to months of political turmoil in the country.

The two leaders while speaking about the handshake said that Kenya is bigger than any of them and the need to unite Kenyans inspired the events that led to the handshake.

The nullification of Uhuru’s victory in the August 8 polls by the Supreme Court worsened the political situation in the country with cases of post-election cases being reported in parts of Nyanza and Mathare in Nairobi.

However, after the handshake, political animosity between Jubilee and opposition supporters faded away.

Since then, the country has enjoyed relative calm compared to months before and after the disputed 2017 general elections which drove the rift between Kenyans further.