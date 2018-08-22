Nyeri Women Are Back As Another Man’s Private Parts Are Chopped Off Leading to Death

By Milton Were

In a question of existence of love in Nyeri county following its bad history of women chopping off private parts of their husbands, its another time to watch real movie in Nyeri.

The woman from Tetu constituency in Nyeri county stabbed her husband and went on a drinking spree

-Nyeri woman stabs drunk husband to death.

– She was later arrested by police and his bleeding husband showed up at police station wanting to bail her out

– Police rushed the husband to Nyeri County Referral Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, August 21

– The lady has since been rearrested by police to face murder charges

A woman from Tetu in Nyeri County has been arrested following the death of her husband who succumbed to stab wounds while receiving treatment at Nyeri County Referral hospital. Emily Mukiri, 27, was accused of stabbing her husband Francis Mwiti, 34, on Saturday, August 19, after a domestic quarrel. .Two men from the same county have had their ‘transformers’ chopped off by irate wives in a span of two weeks and are currently undergoing treatment at the Nyeri Level 5 Hospital.

DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

In the first incident, Daniel King’ori suffered serious injuries after his manhood was chopped off by Anne Njeri, his wife of seven years at Bellview area of Kiamariki village, Kieni West sub-county.

The couple are said to have fought after King’ori returned home in the wee hours from a night out.

It was, however, not the first time neighbours had witnessed their disputes.

– Kilifi teacher on spot for caning pupils and inserting pepper in their privates Emily Mukiri,27, was accused of stabbing her husband Francis Mwiti, 34, on Saturday, August 19, after a domestic quarrel.

TANA COUNTY

Tana River man, 25, on spot for impregnating class three pupil In a report by the Daily Nation, Mwiti, a miraa seller, had come home drunk at around 1am on the fateful day sparking a violent confrontation with his wife who took a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen and on the face. Mukiri left his husband helplessly bleeding in the house and went on a drinking spree at a nearby shopping centre where she was arrested by police for disorderly conduct. The woman who had gone on a drinking spree at a nearby shopping centre was arrested by police for disorderly conduct.

NANYUKI

Relatives in ugly fist fight at Nanyuki mortuary over kin’s body Police called Mwiti asking him to come and bail out his wife from Muthinga Police Station and that is when he informed the police she had stabbed him. Mwiti dragged himself to the police station which is 300 metres away from their house to bail out his wife only for the police to rush him to Nyeri County Referral Hospital for treatment after they noticed he was bleeding.

Police to investigate man exposed on Facebook sleeping with children Mukiri who managed to be released from the police after depositing KSh 5,000 has since been rearrested. Nyeri Central Divisional Police boss Muinde Kioko said with the death of the man the case had escalated to murder prompting the arrest of the lady.